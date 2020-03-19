Edmund Ackah Quits Asante Kotoko As Management Member By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Mr Edmund Ackah has resigned as Asante Kotoko management member on Thursday.The renowned administrator has been a key part of Dr Kwame Kyei's administration.However, according to reports, the former Black Stars B management member tendered his resignation on personal grounds."It's true that I have resigned as a member of the current management of Asante Kotoko," Mr Ackah told Oyerepa FM"I can't work with them again but still a supporter of the club. I tendered my resignation today," he added.Mr Ackah was the Accra Representative for the club.He previously worked with Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Edmund Ackah Quits Asante Kotoko As Management Member
Mr Edmund Ackah has resigned as Asante Kotoko management member on Thursday.
The renowned administrator has been a key part of Dr Kwame Kyei's administration.
However, according to reports, the former Black Stars B management member tendered his resignation on personal grounds.
"It's true that I have resigned as a member of the current management of Asante Kotoko," Mr Ackah told Oyerepa FM
"I can't work with them again but still a supporter of the club. I tendered my resignation today," he added.
Mr Ackah was the Accra Representative for the club.
He previously worked with Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.