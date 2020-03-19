ModernGhanalogo

19.03.2020 Football News

Edmund Ackah Quits Asante Kotoko As Management Member

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Mr Edmund Ackah has resigned as Asante Kotoko management member on Thursday.

The renowned administrator has been a key part of Dr Kwame Kyei's administration.

However, according to reports, the former Black Stars B management member tendered his resignation on personal grounds.

"It's true that I have resigned as a member of the current management of Asante Kotoko," Mr Ackah told Oyerepa FM

"I can't work with them again but still a supporter of the club. I tendered my resignation today," he added.

Mr Ackah was the Accra Representative for the club.

He previously worked with Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC.
