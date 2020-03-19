Hearts of Oak Unperturbed About Points Deduction Reports

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore says the club is focused amid reports they are set to be docked points for fielding an unqualified player in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians are reportedly set to lose six points after media reports suggested that they fielded an unqualified player in Emmanuel Nettey in their league match against Elmina Sharks.

The midfielder is said to have accumulated three yellow cards prior to the side’s 1-1 stalemate against Sharks where he featured prominently.

If found guilty, Hearts will further lose three (3) points from its accumulated 21 points from previous matches in accordance with Article 33(5)(a) of the Premier League Regulations.

This will leave them with 15 points and see them drop to 15th position.

“I haven’t heard that[points deduction] formerly Emmanuel Nettey is playing well so people will try and say all sort of things and do all sort of things, we are focused and waiting for the league to resume so that we can get as many points possible because neither the management nor the board and the Chairman is happy with where we are, so we need to do anything we can to move forward,” he said on Oyerepa FM.

The league is currently on suspension after Government banned all public gatherings.