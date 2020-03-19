ModernGhanalogo

19.03.2020 Athletics

Three Students Get Scholarship From International Surfing Association

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The International Surfing Association (ISA) has awarded three Ghanaian students scholarship packages to enable them to go to school and improve their skills in surfing.

They are Caleb Cobinnah, Hannah Ama Addo And Angela Ansah.

According to Ali Yakubu CEO / head coach of the Ali Royals Soccer and Surfing Foundation / Academy, the financial motivation would enable them to complete their education at the Komantse, and Mfantseman districts in the Central Region.

He expressed his appreciation to ISA and hoped they are going to support other youth in the near future.

He said the young boys and girls are motivated to learn through sports, especially football and beach sporting activities like swimming and surfing.

He said very soon the Ghana Surfing Association would be formed and inaugurated.

He disclosed that the ISA package has inspired many parents who want their kids to gain a good education.
