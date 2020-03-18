ModernGhanalogo

18.03.2020 Football News

Medeama Players And Technical Team Go On Week-Long Break

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The management of Medeama Sporting Club (SC) has announced that the playing body and the technical team have been given a one-week break.

The decision comes on the back of the suspension of the Ghana Premier League as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has forced most governments and football associations to halt sporting activities.

As a precautionary measure, Medeama SC has decided to go on a week-long break and to also allow players and the technical team to spend time with their families during this difficult period.

The squad is expected to regroup in Tarkwa on March 25, 2020, and will likely be divided into groups to allow them to train.
