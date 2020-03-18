Ghana's Edwin Gyasi Joins Stay At Home Challenge With Toilet Roll Amid Coronavirus [VIDEO]

Listen to article

Ghana and CSKA Sofia winger, Edwin Gyasi has joined football stars for the "Stay At Home Challenge" by showing off his skills - with a toilet roll.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages worldwide, many people have chosen to stay indoors and upload clips showing off their talents.

Gyasi, who is bound to leave the club at the end of the season upload a video of himself playing keepy-uppy with a toilet roll - an item that is becoming synonymous with the coronavirus outbreak.

With the spread of the disease continuing, football activities in Europe have been left with no choice but to suspend with many leagues set to resume next month.

And many people have posted their football skills on to social media with the hashtag "StayAtHomeChallenge" to pass the time.

Video below:



The likes of Jamie Carragher, Odion Ighalo, Granit Xhaka, Theo Walcott among other football stars have all had a crack themselves, too.

The 28-year-old will join Besiktas at the end of the season.