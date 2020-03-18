Coronavirus Outbreak Won’t Affect GFA’s Quest For Sponsorship – Nana Oduro Sarfo

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo has reiterated that the coronavirus will not affect their quest of securing sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

The country’s topflight football has struggled to secure a sponsorship after Globacom and Zylofon Cash deal was truncated for various reasons.

After 14 matches played in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League, the Ghana FA is yet to secure a sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, football-related activities have been halted following the directives by President Akufo Addo.

But according to the Berekum Chelsea Chief Executive Officer, the outbreak of the disease will not humper their quest of securing sponsorship for the Premier League.

According to the veteran football administrator, they are on the verge of securing sponsorship for the Premier League and Division One League.

A week ago, Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum confirmed that the GFA are 80 per cent close of announcing a sponsorship deal.

“In respect of a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, negotiations are far advanced with a prospective sponsor, I can even tell you we are 70% or 80% complete with negotiations and we are hopeful by the commencement of the second round of the league we would have a headline sponsor,” Henry Asante Twum told Starr FM.

It is unknown when football-related activities will return to the country.