Shafiu Mumuni: Ashgold Striker Opens Up On Readiness To Play For Kotoko

Highly-rated Ashanti Gold striker, Shafiu Mumuni has opened up on his readiness to switch camps to regional rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko when they come calling.

The attacker recently returned to the country after his move to Romanian top-flight club CFR Cluj was put on hold due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has led to the suspension of sporting activities globally.

In the last 48 hours, reports in the local media have revealed that Asante Kotoko has rekindled its interest in securing the services of the Black Stars B forward to boost their squad for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to Kumasi FM on the potential move to the camp of the Porcupine Warriors, Shafiu Mumu has indicated that he is ready to join if they make the right offer.

“I have heard the rumour in the media linking me to Asante Kotoko but they haven’t been any official approach but I’m ever ready to play for them. It is a matter of negotiation and whether I will be content with the amount they will offer”, the striker said.

Mumuni is expected to feature for the Miners when the Ghana Premier League resumes but will later travel to Romania to complete his transfer to CFR Cluj.