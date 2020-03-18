Volta RFA Names Three Committees By Tilda Acorlor Listen to articleThe Executive Council of the Volta Regional Football Association has named members of three committees of the Association. The committees are the Disciplinary, Organizing and Finance Committees The chairpersons and members are: Disciplinary CommitteeMr Ernest Gaewu, a Lawyer - ChairmanMr. Frank Denakpo - Vice ChairmanMr. Dzakpazu ConstantFelix SeloameMr. Broni Agbezuge Kingsley- Member/Secretary Organizing CommitteeMr. Hamza Mutala - ChairmanMr.Kwame Kuadey - Vice ChairmanMr. Edem Galley JoshuaMr. Karim MumuniMs. Tilda Elinam Acorlor Finance CommitteeMr. Mark Coffi - ChairmanMr. Owusu PaintsilMr. Kwaku AyivorMr. Eric YorgbeMr. Christian Dogbey - Member/Secretary
