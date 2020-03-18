Volta RFA Names Three Committees

Listen to article

The Executive Council of the Volta Regional Football Association has named members of three committees of the Association.

The committees are the Disciplinary, Organizing and Finance Committees

The chairpersons and members are:

Disciplinary Committee

Mr Ernest Gaewu, a Lawyer - Chairman

Mr. Frank Denakpo - Vice Chairman

Mr. Dzakpazu Constant

Felix Seloame

Mr. Broni Agbezuge Kingsley- Member/Secretary

Organizing Committee

Mr. Hamza Mutala - Chairman

Mr.Kwame Kuadey - Vice Chairman

Mr. Edem Galley Joshua

Mr. Karim Mumuni

Ms. Tilda Elinam Acorlor

Finance Committee

Mr. Mark Coffi - Chairman

Mr. Owusu Paintsil

Mr. Kwaku Ayivor

Mr. Eric Yorgbe

Mr. Christian Dogbey - Member/Secretary