ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Covid-19 Information Around The World And Home...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.03.2020 Sports News

Ghana Baseball And Softball Federation Opens Nomination Forms Ahead Of Elective Congress

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana Baseball And Softball Federation Opens Nomination Forms Ahead Of Elective Congress
Listen to article

The Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation has opened nomination forms ahead of its upcoming elective congress later in the year.

A statement released on Monday said the GBSF is inviting it eligible members to pick up nomination forms to contest for the various available positions.

The federation stated that the forms have been opened from Monday 16th and would end on Thursday 26th March, 2020.

The forms can be purchased at the federation's secretariat located inside the Accra sports stadium.
Live Update : COVID-19
Live Update : COVID-19
Follow this page for live updates on Corona Virus Pandemic
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: ASEPA Threatens To Drag EC, NIA To WHO For Bein...
16 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Gov't To Meet AGI Today Over Economic Impact
30 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line