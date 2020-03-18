Medeama Successfully File Appeal To Fight Points Deduction Verdict

Listen to article

Medeama Sporting Club (SC) has successfully filed an appeal to fight the verdict from the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the case they lost against Great Olympics.

Olympics traveled to Tarkwa to take on Medeama on Matchday 12 of the 2019/2020 top-flight league campaign and lost narrowly by a goal to nil.

At the end of the match, the losers dragged the winners before the Disciplinary Committee claiming that the club had fielded an ineligible player [Nana Kofi Babil] who had accumulated 3 yellow cards and required to serve a one-match ban.

At the end of the legal tussle, the Committee found Medeama SC guilty of the charge and ruled that Great Olympics has won 3 boardroom points which will be deducted from the Yellow and Mauves.

In a reaction to the verdict on Monday, Medeama described it as bogus and ridiculous while stressing that they reject the decision and will fight the matter to its logical conclusion.

In a follow up on Tuesday, the club has confirmed that it has filed an appeal as it begins the process to ensure the final outcome is favorable for them.

“We successfully filed an appeal on Tuesday against Ghana Premier League decision to dock us points over claims of fielding an unqualified player against Great Olympics.

“We urge our fans to remain calm as we continue the legal battle”, a club statement on Twitter said.