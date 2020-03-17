ModernGhanalogo

17.03.2020 Football News

Blaise Matuidi: Juventus Midfielder Test positive for coronavirus

By BBC
Blaise Matuidi was part of the France team that won the World Cup in 2018
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A club say that the France World Cup winner has been in voluntary isolation since 11 March and is "well and asymptomatic".

Matuidi, 32, is the second Juve player to be confirmed to have the virus, following centre-back Daniele Rugani last week.

All domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least 3 April.
