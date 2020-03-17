Man City Fan Charged Over Racist Abuse At Manchester Derby By BBC LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Fred later joined United players as they celebrated their 2-1 victory at City's Etihad Stadium A Manchester City fan has been charged with hurling racist abuse at Brazilian midfielder Fred.Video filmed during a derby match appeared to show a man making monkey gestures at the Manchester United star.Greater Manchester Police said they received reports of a fan making racist gestures at City's Etihad stadium on 7 December.Anthony Burke, 41, of Panfield Road, Wythenshawe, is accused of a racially aggravated public order offence.United won the match 2-1 after goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.Mr Burke will appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates' Court on 15 April.
