COVID-19 Pandemic: CAF Postpones 2020 Total CHAN Tournament

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced that it has postponed the 2020 Total CHAN tournament due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This year’s tournament would be the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship and had been scheduled to take place in Cameroon from April 4 to April 25, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has stalled many activities all over the world, CAF has taken the decision to postpone the tournament until further notice.

A statement from the continent’s football governing body today said: “Following the growing concern of the COVID-19 virus and the report of the recently concluded medical inspection visit to the host country of the Total CHAN, Cameroon, 2020, CAF Emergency Committee decided today to postpone the competition until further notice”.

“We would like to assure you that CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with competent authorities such as the WHO on the impact of the virus in the continent and CAF competitions”, the statement concluded.

Read the full CAF statement confirming the postponement of CHAN 2020 below.