UPSA Honours Ghana FA Capo Kurt Okraku

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA), on Saturday, honoured GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku for his immense contribution to the growth and development of football in Ghana.

The event dubbed, Classic Awards UPSA 2020, is an initiative by classic events and media services in collaboration with the University of Professional Studies.

Mr. Okraku and six others, including Hon. Isaac Asiamah received different awards at this year’s edition.

“Your leadership has taken Ghana football to another level. We know about your passion for helping people, especially the youth and students. Your desire to make football in Ghana a top-notch is something to write home about,” the citation read.

Dr. Daniel McKorley (CEO – MacDan Shipping), Winifred Osei Asante (Bank of Ghana), Selorm Adadevoh (CEO, MTN – Ghana), Dr. Kwaku Oteng (CEO, Adonko Bitters) and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Minister of Education) are previous recipients of this award.

Kurt E.S Okraku won the GFA elections in October 2019 to become the 7th GFA President since 1992 and the 24th in the Association’s history.