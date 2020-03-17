Ghana Midfielder Michael Essien Keep Fit Despite Coronavirus Pandemic [VIDEO]

Listen to article

Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has been keeping fit football activities remain suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 37-year old, however, all tiers of football in the country, as well as most of Europe, have been put on hold until it is safe to return to the pitch.

This means players will be in self-isolation for an unforeseen period and Essien is doing all he can to stay fit after sharing a video on Instagram doing different exercise routines.

“Don’t stay at home and do nothing. Still keep that body moving,” the former Chelsea star captioned the video.

Essien currently plies his trade in the Azerbaijan Premier League with Sabali.

The 58-time capped Black Stars legend has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Sabali this season.