Jonathan Mensah Purterbed About Health Workers Over Coronavirus

Ghana and Columbus Crew centre-back, Jonathan Mensah has expressed his concern about health workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise around the globe.

Covid-19 has so far infected over 174,000 people globally, claiming 6800 lives.

Ghana has not been an exception as it has recorded six cases so far which was confirmed by the Ministry of Information.

While most organisations and workforces are being urged to take a break, health workers, on the other hand, have been caught up in the situation as demand for health services around the world keep increasing.

"As we take all the precautionary measures in order to be safe in our homes, let’s not forget to say a prayer especially for our health care workers," Mensah posted on social media.

"No panic but rather let’s be courageous and wise. We’ve always needed each other but in times like this, we need each other more."

The coronavirus threat has brought a lot of football competitions to a halt, with the likes of Ghana, South Africa and Morocco suspending their national leagues.

Other nations such as the USA, Spain, Germany, England, Italy and France have similarly pulled the plug on their championships.