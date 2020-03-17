Asante Kotoko Break Camp For Two Weeks

Asante Kotoko have given their players a two-week break following the suspension of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League over Covid-19.

The Porcupine Warriors were scheduled to play Inter Allies on Monday, March 16 in Accra but had their match called off following the directive by government to halt all social activities in order to fight Covid-19.

Due to this travelled back to Kumasi from Accra and would wait for some 14 days before they resumed work at Adako Jachie.

The decision to give the lads some respite comes after government' suspended some public activities, including football games, on Sunday night.

The GFA followed up shortly after with the suspension of 2019/2020 football season as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana have recorded six Coronavirus cases but are yet to record any deaths.

The squad drew goalless against Elmina Sharks on Thursday and was camping in the camping in the national capital to face Inter Allies on Monday when everything changed on Sunday night.