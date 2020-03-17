Black Maidens To Play Nigeria In FIFA U-17 WWC Qualifier Final Round

The Black Maidens of Ghana will play their Nigeria colleagues in the final round of qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Ghana walloped Liberia 8-0 on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium after thrashing the young Lonestars 2-0 to qualify on 10-0 aggregate.

Nigerian aka the Flamingos whacked Guinea 5-1 at the Agege Sports Stadium to qualify 11-2 on aggregate, to set up a date with long sporting rivals, Ghana.

The first leg will be played in the first week of May in Accra barring any changes. The winner of the two-legged game will qualify for the tournament in India 2020.

Last Saturday, striker Ophelia Osei Amponsah was on target four times with Salamatu Abdulai also scoring two goals.

Elizabeth Oppong, Alice Sarpong and Tracy Twum also registered their names on the score sheet.

Ghana is the only African country to qualify to all FIFA U-17 women's world cup finals.