Liberty Head Coach David Ocloo Rues Missed Chances In Defeat To Olympics

Head coach for Liberty Professionals, David Ocloo has lamented over missed opportunities in his team’s 2-1 defeat to Great Olympics over the weekend in the Ghana Premier League.

The Dansoman-based club made the trip to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take on the Dade Boys in a Match Week 15 fixture of the ongoing campaign.

At the end of a very entertaining match, Great Olympics run away with the maximum 3 points after emerging as 2-1 winners.

In his post-match press conference, Liberty head coach David Ocloo cited that his team was the better side but lost because they didn’t take their chances.

“Today we came in with the 4-2-3-1 system and I think it worked perfectly but unfortunately we were not efficient in front of goal”, the gaffer said.

Coach David Ocloo added, “At this level when you miss chances like that the possibility of your opponent punishing you is very real and that was what happen. But in general, I think the best team lost the game.

“We are not doing badly. I think luck has eluded us but going forward we will come good”.

Liberty Professionals currently sit 15th on the standings of the Ghana Premier League and will hope to record better results when the competitions returns from its 4-week suspension.