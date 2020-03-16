Coach Samuel Boadu Applauds Performance Of Medeama Players After Legon Cities Win

Head coach of Medeama Sporting Club (SC), Samuel Boadu has applauded the performance of his players that earned the team an important 2-0 win against Legon Cities FC over the weekend.

The Dormaa-based club played away to the Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday night and managed to earn a big win courtesy a brace from Prince Opoku Agyemang on top of a very good team play.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Medeama’s head coach Samuel Boadu shared his delight while congratulating his players for playing to his tactics and instructions.

“It is marvelous and great to win an away game so I will congratulate my boys. They did well and they played to instructions”, the gaffer said.

Coach Boadu added, “That is the tactical discipline. We deployed different tactics because I have observed the Legon Cities team they play a high pressing game during the first half so we strategize to let them down and worked for us perfectly”.

Medeama SC remains top of the Ghana Premier League with 30 points after Matchday 15 and will hope the campaign resumes after the 4 weeks suspension.