Our Mistakes Caused Our Defeat To Medeama – Legon Cities Coach

Head Coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has stressed that his team lost to Medeama SC on Friday because of the mistakes they committed and not because they played badly.

The Royals hosted the Yellow and Mauves last Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium on Match Week 15 of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

At the end of an entertaining fixture under floodlights, Medeama SC cruised to an important 2-0 win courtesy a first-half brace from in-form attacker Prince Opoku Agyemang.

Speaking in a post-match interview, head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic said his team got punished for their mistakes.

“We didn't play bad actually but we made two mistakes and got punished from that. We created some chances and sad we didn't score. That's the problem.

"We tried to push. We gave all. We pressed high. We couldn't take our chances, Medeama had theirs and they took it”, the German tactician said.

Coach Goran added, “Sometimes, you can't predict what we will happen on the pitch. We started well but lost the tempo and the away side took their chances”.

Due to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League over the Coronavirus, Legon Cities FC and the other 17 participating clubs will not be in action for at least the next 4 weeks.