GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2020 - Cape Coast Open Registers Impressive Times

Despite the Corona Virus scare, the male and female winners of the 2020 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Open on Saturday registered very impressive times at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

In the Seniors (Males 100m) Fuseini Ibrahim of the UEW (CR) run the time of 10.02 seconds to win. He was followed by Solomon Hammond from the Tema Meth. Day SHS (GAR) in an impressive time of 10.14 seconds to place second and Saminu Abdul Rashid, a product of the GNPC Speedsters Club (Ash) placed third on 10.38 seconds.

The Seniors (Females) first position was taken by Grace Obour, UG (Ash) in 11.45 seconds, followed by Josephine Avemegah of the UCC (CR) on 11.60 seconds, and Kwartemaa Benedicta of Okess (Ash) ran 11.94 seconds to get the third place.

Reks Brobbey, the inventor of the GNPC Fastest Human said they had fears in going ahead to stage the Cape Coast Open as everybody was talking about the Corona Virus problem that has affected the world to force the cancellation or postponement of some sports events over the weekend.

He said “Today is the day God chose for us to stage our competition for the Central and Western Regions of Ghana at Cape Coast.

After consultation with the powers that be, we didn't want to cancel and said we would show up and see if anyone comes.

We have taken as many precautions as we can and have begun the races.

May God's name be praised with our collective works in the end without any fatalities, so help us, God, Amen”.

The next stop for the competition is the Legon Sports Stadium, before the Kumasi Open.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2020 is sponsored by GNPC, GCB Bank, Adidas, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Wrenco, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.