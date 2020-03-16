COVID-19: Kotoko Urge Supporters And Public To Follow WHO Safety Guidelines

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko has urged the public especially their supporters to follow the safety guidelines put out by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a precaution measure against the Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19, since it was first recorded in China in January of this year has gone on to affect over 155,000 people in over 150 countries and has killed over 5,000 people.

After declaring the disease as a pandemic, the WHO has put out some guidelines to keep people safe and to avoid a further spread.

In a statement from Asante Kotoko, they have said: “We urge everyone to follow the preventive and control guidelines as provided by the WHO, including handwashing and avoiding close contact with those who may be sick”.

Meanwhile, the club’s Matchday 15 fixture of the Ghana Premier League against Inter Allies scheduled to be played today has been postponed due to the suspension of the league by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).