Legon Cities FC Back Decision By Gov’t To Suspend Sporting Activities

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League club, Legon Cities FC has thrown their weight behind the decision by the government to suspend sporting activities in the country as a measure against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to the country on Sunday, March 15, 2020, said: “Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks”.

The Sporting bit of the above quote means that the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign has been put on hold until further notice as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

In a statement by Legon Cities FC, they have said: “We respect the decision of Mr. President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government. Our games against Ebusua Dwarfs and Accra Hearts of Oak have naturally been affected by the communication”.

The club is also urging all of its followers and the public to follow the preventive measures put out by the World Health Organization to ensure everyone stays safe.

“We urge everyone to follow the preventive and control guidelines as provided by the WHO, including thorough hand washing and avoiding close contact with those who may be affected”, a post on the Legon Cities FC Twitter page added.