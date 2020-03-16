Coronavirus: Kotoko’s Clash Against Inter Allies Today Postponed

Asante Kotoko’s clash against Inter Allies this afternoon has been postponed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Porcupine Warriors have been in the capital for the last 3 days as they prepared for their Match Week 15 encounter against the Capelli Boys at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

Following President Nana Addo’s announcement that all Sporting activities in the country have been put on hold, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also followed suit and has confirmed the postponement of the season until further notice.

A statement from Asante Kotoko on the matter on Sunday night said: “The Ghana Football Association has with immediate effect suspended all football competitions including the 2019/2020 Premier League.

“This means that our matchday-15 clash against Inter Allies which was slated for Monday will not come on”.

In line with the latest development, the Asante Kotoko team is expected to return to Kumasi today.