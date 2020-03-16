VIDEO: Watch How Olympics Defeated Liberty 2-1 On Sunday

Listen to article

Great Olympics put up a hard-fought battle on Sunday, March 15, 2020, to defeat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade Boys played at home to the Scientific Soccer Lads in what was a Match Week 15 encounter in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

On the Matchday, a brace from Maxwell Quaye sealed the win for Great Olympics while Emmanuel Osei Baffour grabbed the consolation goal for Liberty Professionals.




