ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.03.2020 Football News

VIDEO: Watch How Olympics Defeated Liberty 2-1 On Sunday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
VIDEO: Watch How Olympics Defeated Liberty 2-1 On Sunday
Listen to article

Great Olympics put up a hard-fought battle on Sunday, March 15, 2020, to defeat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade Boys played at home to the Scientific Soccer Lads in what was a Match Week 15 encounter in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

On the Matchday, a brace from Maxwell Quaye sealed the win for Great Olympics while Emmanuel Osei Baffour grabbed the consolation goal for Liberty Professionals.

Watch highlights of the match below.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: GIJ Suspend Lectures, Student Activities
7 hours ago

Coronavirus: How Gh¢2 Hand Sanitizers Now Increased To Gh¢20...
8 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line