VIDEO: Watch How Olympics Defeated Liberty 2-1 On Sunday Great Olympics put up a hard-fought battle on Sunday, March 15, 2020, to defeat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Dade Boys played at home to the Scientific Soccer Lads in what was a Match Week 15 encounter in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.On the Matchday, a brace from Maxwell Quaye sealed the win for Great Olympics while Emmanuel Osei Baffour grabbed the consolation goal for Liberty Professionals.
