Augustine Owusu’s Brace Power Elmina Sharks To Beat Dreams FC 2-1

A brace from Augustine Owusu has handed Elmina Sharks a 2-1 win against Dreams FC as they continue their outstanding run in the Ghana Premier League.

The club after failing to record a win in its first three matches of the season, went into today’s game at the Paa Kwasi Nduom Park on the back on a 6-match unbeaten run [4 wins and 2 draws].

Hoping to win to continue that run of impressive form, Sharks put up another resilient showing to earn all 3 points.

Two goals from Augustine Owusu sandwiched an equalizer from Suleman Mohammed which only provided a consolation for Dreams FC whose struggles in the Ghana Premier League continue.

In respect to today’s triumph, Elmina Sharks has moved to 5 on the standings of the division and looks well-oiled to climb into the top-four before the first round of the ongoing 2019/2020 season comes to a close.

For the team’s next outing, they will travel to the Len Clay Sports Stadium to face Ashanti Gold on Matchday 16.