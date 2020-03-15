Augustine Owusu’s Brace Power Elmina Sharks To Beat Dreams FC 2-1
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A brace from Augustine Owusu has handed Elmina Sharks a 2-1 win against Dreams FC as they continue their outstanding run in the Ghana Premier League.
The club after failing to record a win in its first three matches of the season, went into today’s game at the Paa Kwasi Nduom Park on the back on a 6-match unbeaten run [4 wins and 2 draws].
Hoping to win to continue that run of impressive form, Sharks put up another resilient showing to earn all 3 points.
Two goals from Augustine Owusu sandwiched an equalizer from Suleman Mohammed which only provided a consolation for Dreams FC whose struggles in the Ghana Premier League continue.
In respect to today’s triumph, Elmina Sharks has moved to 5 on the standings of the division and looks well-oiled to climb into the top-four before the first round of the ongoing 2019/2020 season comes to a close.
For the team’s next outing, they will travel to the Len Clay Sports Stadium to face Ashanti Gold on Matchday 16.
