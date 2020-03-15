Matchday 15 Wrap Up: WAFA Stun Chelsea As Great Olympics Sink Liberty Professionals

Accra Great Olympics returned to winning ways to edge Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Maxwell Quaye scored twice for Olympics while Elvis Kyei Baffour got the goal for the Scientific Soccer lads.

At the Golden City Park, Eric Asamany scored a late goal to give WAFA a 2-1 over Berekum Chelsea. Stephen Amankona had given Chelsea the lead but Ibrahim Abukari levelled for WAFA.

At the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Ashanti Gold recorded a 2:1 win over Karela United. Striker Diawisie Taylor opened the scoring for the home side after 65 minutes but Samed Ibrahim and Benedict Wobenu got two goals in response to pick up all the points.

Techiman Eleven Wonders and Ebusua Dwarfs drew 1-1 on Techiman at the Techiman Park after Salifu Ibrahim and Moro Salifu scored for the home side and the away team respectively.

Augustine Owusu scored twice for Sharks while Sulemana Mohammed got a consolation for Dreams FC in a 2-1 win for the home side at the Nduom Stadium.

At the Nana Gyeabour Park, Bechem United and Aduana Stars drew goalless.

On Saturday, Medeama beat Legon Cities FC 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium thanks to a brace from Prince Opoku Agyemang.

On Monday, Inter Allies will face Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium while King Faisal host Hearts of Oak in Techiman.