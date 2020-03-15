Berekum Chelsea 1-2 WAFA: Academy Boys Shock Blues In Berekum

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) has stunned Berekum Chelsea with a 2-1 win in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon at the Golden City Park.

Having lost by a goal to nil to Aduana Stars in their last outing, the Academy Boys traveled to Berekum today to try and earn all 3 points from their Matchday 15 encounter against the Blues.

Following a very good display away from home, WAFA has managed to achieve its goal after coming from behind to brush aside Berekum Chelsea.

The home team proved to be the better side in the first half and took the lead after 38 minutes of play when Stephen Amankonah scored to complete a good team play.

They could however not hold on in the second half and allowed WAFA to come in strong to take control of the game. The visitors drew level courtesy a strike from Abubakari Ibrahim on the 72nd minute before Eric Asamany cemented the big away win with an equalizer in the dying minutes of the game.

Despite the defeat, Berekum Chelsea remains 3rd on the Ghana Premier League standings while WAFA sits 7th on the table.