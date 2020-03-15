GFA To Secure Premier League Headline Sponsor By Second Round

Listen to article

The Kurt Simon Okraku led Ghana Football Association is set to secure a new Headline sponsor for the country’s top-flight league in the coming days.

This revelation was made by the Communications Director for the Association, Henry Asante Twum in an interview with Starr FM’s Benjamin Yamoah.

“In respect of a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, negotiations are far advanced with a prospective Sponsor, I can even tell you we are 70% or 80% complete with negotiations and we are hopeful by the commencement of the second round of the league we would have a headline Sponsor,” he said.

Henry Asante Twum who recently assumed the position of the communications director of the Association further stated the preparedness of the GFA to put in every measure to make the Ghana League attractive to the business world in Ghana and beyond.

The Ghana Premier League has struggled to have and keep a headline sponsor after deals with Telecom giants Globacom and Zylofon cash were abrogated for various reasons.