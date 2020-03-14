Patrick Cutrone: On-Loan Wolves Forward Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Fiorentina

On-loan Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone is one of two more Fiorentina players to test positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Fiorentina confirmed that Cutrone, Argentine defender German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli all had the virus.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Sampdoria midfielder Fabio Depaoli wrote on Instagram that he is "fine" after also testing positive.

Sampdoria announced on Friday that four other players had coronavirus.

Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino la Gumina and Morten Thorsby have contracted the virus, as has their club doctor Amedeo Baldari, but the club said they were all "in good health".

Sampdoria added on Saturday that it would not release any more information on its players, to avoid "unhelpful scaremongering".

A statement read: "During such a difficult time for our country and out of respect for those working on the front line, it is our duty not to generate further worry regarding situations that are under control."

Fiorentina signed Italian Cutrone, 22, in January on an 18-month loan deal, six months after he joined Wolves.

Serb forward Dusan Vlahovic, his Fiorentina team-mate, also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

In a statement, Fiorentina said: "Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms.

"All three [were] positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence."

In a post on Instagram, Fiorentina captain Pezzella added: "The symptoms [have] disappeared and I am at home following the procedures indicated by my club."

Italy is one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic.

All sport in the country has been suspended until at least 3 April and there are also a series of strict quarantine measures, including a ban on public gatherings.