GFA Set To Announce New Sponsorship Deal For Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to confirm a new sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League in the coming days.

Despite pledging to secure headline sponsors for the major leagues, the country's topflight and the Division One League are yet to get a major headline sponsor.

However, according to the Communications Director for the GFA, they 80 per cent done in naming a new sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.

“In respect of a headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League, negotiations are far advanced with a prospective sponsor, I can even tell you we are 70% or 80% complete with negotiations and we are hopeful by the commencement of the second round of the league we would have a headline sponsor,” Henry Asante Twum told Starr FM.

He further indicated that the Kurt Okraku’s led GFA is really prepared to put in every measure to make the Ghana League attractive to the business world in Ghana and beyond.

The Ghana Premier League has struggled to have and keep a headline sponsor after deals with Telecom giants Globacom and Zylofon cash were abrogated for various reasons.

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League, currently is in its the fourteenth week.