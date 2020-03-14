Abieku Jackson Optimistic Of Olympics Qualification After Beating Top Senegalese Swimmers

Listen to article

Abeiku Jackson is planning to take the next Olympic qualification event by storm.

African swimmers will meet in South Africa’s city of Durban on April 15, 2020, to see who makes it to Tokyo 2020.

Ghana's sensational swimmer, Abeiku Jackson set a new time record in the Men’s 100 LC metres butterfly race to win the gold medal at the 7th African Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water Championship.

Abeiku recorded 53.93 seconds to break the existing mark of 54.60 seconds, and thus becomes the holder of the new record in the African Zone 2 Men’s 100 LC metres butterfly.

His gold medal-winning feat increased Ghana’s haul at the Championship when he finished ahead of Nigerian Collins Ebingha who recorded 55.80 seconds for the silver medal, while the bronze medal went to the Senegalese, Stephen Killian Amiable, in a time of 55.89 seconds.

Abeiku also beat three Senegalese and two Nigerians in the men’s 50 meters freestyle with a new record of 22.92 secs.

El Hadje Niane, Abdul Niane and Steven Aimable all from Senegal were timed 23. 35 secs, 23.75 secs and 24. 31 secs respectively.

The Nigerians, Ebingha Collins and Nmor Ifeachukwu were also timed 24.31 secs and 24.73 secs respectively.

It was all joy for the Jackson brothers when his younger brother, Kow Jackson, also fought hard to win the bronze medal in the men 400 LC metres with a time of 6:11.60 minutes.

He was third behind Senegalese duo, Matthieu Ousmane Seye and Amaduo Andre Ouseyno Ndiaye, who won the gold and silver medals in a time of 4.55.9 minutes and 4.56.75 minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, Mrs Sarah Asafu-Adjei, vice president of the Ghana Swimming Association and chairperson of the LOC for the African championship has commended the efforts of the young swimmers who represented Ghana at the 7th Africa Zone 2 championship and won medals.

She hinted that this is just the beginning of greater things to come.

The president of GSA, Mr Theo Wilson Edzie is also confident that Abeiku Jackson will qualify for the B category and swim at the 2020 Olympic Games for Ghana