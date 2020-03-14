Independence Charity Boxing At Bukom Square On Sat. March 21, 2020

Real Innovations Multimedia Events Ltd and Prince De Henry Educational Complex in conjunction with Streetwise Boxing Management And Foundation present an exclusive amateur boxing extravaganza at the Bukom Square in the heart of Accra Central.

Featuring are rising boxing stars from the boxing gyms in Accra.

The main bout of the night which has attracted many arguments and debate is between Africanus and Prince.

Plange will face Laryea, Mensah will take on Abban, while Mohammed clashes with Odartey.

The free gate event which is sponsored by Royal Sweets Ltd, Seaview Boxing Gym, HEES and Melody FM 91.1 hopes to attract a lot of boxing enthusiast and patrons like the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr George Lamptey and some members of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU).