FIFA U17 Women's WC Qualifier: Ghana Record 10-0 Aggregate Win Over Liberia

The Black Maidens of Ghana have recorded a 10-0 aggregate win over their counterparts of Liberia to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers to the next FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The team beat Liberia by two goals to nothing last month when they went away for the first leg. With that advantage, coach Baba Nuhu’s girls put up another excellent performance today at the Accra Sports Stadium to cruise to an 8-0 victory.

Attacker Ophelia Amponsah scored four goals on the afternoon while Abdulai Salamatu, Elizabeth Oppong, Tracy Twum, and Alice Sarpong chipped in with a goal each.

The result has handed the Black Maidens of Ghana a 10-0 triumph on aggregate against Liberia as they advance to the next stage of the qualifiers to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.