CAF Medical Team Member Advice GFA To Direct GPL Clubs To Play Behind Closed Doors

Dr. Prince Pambo, a member of the CAF Medical team has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to consider directing the remaining matches of the first round of the Premier League to be played behind closed doors.

His plea comes in relation to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak which has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic.

Last Thursday, Ghana’s Health Ministry announced that it has recorded its first two cases of COVID-19.

Though prior to that the Ghana FA had released a statement to stress that the Premier League continues, the recent developments have led to calls by many for the season to be suspended for the meantime.

In an interview with Angel FM, Dr. Prince Pambo has added his voice by stating that it will not be out of place to play the remaining first-round matches in the League without spectators.

“That time they [the GFA] released that statement we had not recorded any of the cases of Coronavirus in Ghana. Now we have recorded our first two cases so will they still want us to keep playing our games with the stadia full?”, the CAF Medical Team member asked.

He continued, “It is now left with 3 matches in the first round. We can play those matches under closed doors. The FA can take a decision like that and it will not be out of place”.

The Matchday 15 action will continue this weekend but Modernghana Sports understand that the Ghana Premier League Committee will hold a meeting next week to decide the way forward.