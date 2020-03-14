Semenya To Switch Events, Aims For Olympic 200m Qualification

800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya has announced that she will be switching events to the 200m - adding that she will be aiming to qualify for this summer's Tokyo Games.

In a statement on Instagram, Semenya wrote: "[A]s you are all aware, I am unable to compete in the 800m and defend my title at the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year.

"My dream has always been, and will continue to be, to compete at the highest level of sport, and so in order to pursue my goals and dreams, I have decided to change events, and compete in the 200m. This decision has not been an easy one, but as always, I look forward to the challenge, and will work hard, doing all I can to qualify for Tokyo and compete to the best of my ability for South Africa."

The IAAF proposed rules in 2018 around levels of testosterone in female athletes competing in the 400m, the 800m and the 1500m events, which Semenya challenged via the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Last year, Semenya signed for JVW FC, who are owned by the South Africa women’s captain Janine van Wyk.