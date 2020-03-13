Winger Edwin Gyasi Hopes To Return To Pitch Stronger After Minor Injury

Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi is hoping to return to the pitch stronger after suffering a minor injury.

The 28-year-old was hoping to return to pitch last weekend but was excluded from the team due to pains.

The Besiktas bound returned to training on Wednesday but has returned to the nursing bed.

He was with the team doctors on Monday, Thursday and Friday morning.

"I am doing well. There has improvement nursing the injury," he said.

"I hope to return to the injury as soon as possible. It is unfortunate that our league has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is a sad situation but I will surely return to the pitch," he added.

The Bulgarian topflight football resumed on April 13.

The talented winger picked up the knock in their League Cup game against Botev Vratsa at Stadion Balgarska Armia.