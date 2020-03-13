ModernGhanalogo

13.03.2020

BREAKING NEWS: Bulgaria Topflight Football Postponed Over Coronavirus Pandemic

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Bulgaria top-flight football have been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.

The Bulgarian Football Union suspend the championships in our professional football (First and Second League) by April 13, 2020.

A specially formed working group from the BFU will prepare variants for updating the program of the First and Second leagues depending on the development of the situation and the decisions of the state authorities.

They become the latest country to halt all football activities after France, Italy, Germany and Spain called off all football activities.

Champions League and the Europa League have all been rescheduled.

Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup qualifiers have also been postponed.
