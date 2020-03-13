ModernGhanalogo

13.03.2020 Football News

France Suspends All Football Over Coronavirus

By Eurosport
France has suspended professional football as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus, the French Football Federation has announced.

It throws the completion of Ligue 1 into jeopardy as the country joins Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and others in cancelling matches.

Paris Saint Germain played their Champions League last-16 game against Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors on Wednesday with the government having already limited public gatherings to no more than a thousand people.

The 2020 Major League Soccer season in the US - which started less than two weeks ago - has also been suspended for 30 days.
