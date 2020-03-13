NSA And MoYS Promise To Pay Bills Of Ghana Fencing Association

The Ghana Fencing Association on Wednesday afternoon presented the 9 medals won in the just ended African Junior Cadet Fencing Championship to the Director General of the National Sports Authority Prof Peter Twumasi.

Peter Twumasi congratulated the athletes for their wonderful performance in the championship and promised that NSA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will pay all other bills amounting to an amount close to GH¢100,000.

"As you come home like not empty handed but with something that substantiate that have touched I have received on behalf of my minister and the of the land, H E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufu-Addo, I think there is also important that we also demonstrate our appreciation what you have brought to us".

"The National Sports Authority on behalf of the. Ministry of Youth and Sports is offering you ten thousand cedis (GH₵10,000) to cater for your transportation and all your other bills which is around One hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢100,000) the authority have absorb it and thank you so much for competing in the name of Ghana"- he added.

President of the Fencing Federation, Mohammed Mahadi thanked the NSA boss for accepting and giving them a word of promise to settle them.

Ghana scooped nine medals in the just ended Africa Junior Cadet Fencing Championship held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The four days event which started from February 25 to Saturday, February 29, 2020 saw eleven African countries participating.

After the competition, Ghana bagged nine medals (3 Silver & 6 bronze) to finish third after Egypt and Algeria.

Countries like Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Nigeria, Togo, Angola and Uganda took part in the competition.