Callum Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Chelsea In Self-Isolation

Chelsea's full squad have gone into self-isolation after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus, the club said in a statement in the early hours of Friday morning.

Hudson-Odoi displayed cold symptoms on Monday morning and has stayed away from the club since then. His test result was returned on Thursday night making him the first Premier League player known to have contracted the virus."Chelsea men's team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening," the Premier League club's statement said.

"Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men's team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

"These will include initially the full men's team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.

"It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days. In the meantime, the men's team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed.

"The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal."

The club said despite testing positive, the 19-year-old England international was "doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible".