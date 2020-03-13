Patrick Yeboah: A Great Asset For Ghana Football

Listen to article

B.A United FC is one of the clubs in Ghana that has produced quality players for all the ranks of our National Teams and I would like to introduce another player cast in the nature of Arsenal legend and French international Patrick Vieira.

He is called Patrick Yeboah; the midfield dynamo, who has exceptional attributes that befits modern day of scientific football.

In the ongoing Division One League in Zone One to be precise, he has won five (5) Man of the Match awards out of ten (10) matches that he has played and his performances has earned him the accolade 'The Supremo'. Undoubtedly, Patrick Yeboah is the best defensive midfielder in the Zone One facet of the National Division One League.

Patrick is naturally a box-to-box midfielder who easily shields the backline and joins the attack to offer scoring opportunities. He is physically strong, very skillful on the ball, areal supremacy, long drive in an open play, great vision to spot danger when the opposing team is in transition, very good at dead ball situations, perfect tackling skills, accurate ball distribution and above all he is a versatile player who could play very excellently at central defense, left back and left wing of attack with dexterity and ease.

Players of Patrick Yeboah's caliber are difficult to find, but I'm urging the national team Scouts to cast their scouting net very wide in order to rope in quality players in building formidable squad for our National Teams.