Accra Great Olympics Report Joseph Langabel To Police After Attack On Players

Accra Great Olympics have reported their chief supporter of the club, Joseph Langabel to the Police following his abuse on players after the team’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak on Wednesday evening.

The Black Stars chief drummer was caught on viral video verbally attacking the players as they make their way into the tunnel from the pitch with the Wonder Club calling on supporters of the club to respect the players despite their abysmal performance against their regional rivals.

A brace by Benjamin Afutu Kotey and a goal each from Joseph Esso and Daniel Afriyie ensured the Phobian club returned to winning ways in the matchday 14 fixtures.

However, Olympics have condemned Langabel‘s decision to reign verbal insults on players which was captured on video immediately after their defeat to arch-rivals Hearts.

In a statement on Twitter, Olympics described Langabel’s act as barbaric and called on players to put the shameful experience behind ahead of their upcoming league encounter with Liberty Professionals.

“A certain Joseph Langabel’s nonsensical behaviour and abuse of our players immediately after our game against @HeartsOfOakGH yesterday have no place in modern game of football. The players who play for us are humans with blood flowing through veins that deserve some respect!

“We condemn such barbaric act in no uncertain terms! We urge the boys to put that shameful experience behind them as a formal complaint has been lodged with the @GhPoliceService. We shall get back to winning ways!”

The defeat handed Olympics remain their second-biggest this season after Ashantigold thrashed them 3-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.