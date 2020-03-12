CAF Says Its Competitions Will Go Ahead Despite Covid-19 Outbreak

The Confederation of African Football says all of its competitions will go ahead as planned as the World continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The African Nations Championship CHAN around the corner with several 2021 Africa Cup of Nations matches set to take place at the end of March.

CAF put out a statement on Wednesday insisting that the African continent has not been declared a ‘high risk’ area over the disease.

“CAF wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent. According to World Health Organization (WHO), no African country till date has been declared a high risk.”

“Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.

“Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee.”

However, Africa’s football governing body says it will consider playing some matches behind closed doors to meet the expectations of some countries that have announced restrictive measures to help fight the deadly disease.

Among the Nations who are considering calling off their games include Kenya whose government has asked its FA to call off their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros. Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia have also taken various measure against matches in the respective nations

Fears about the spread of the disease have prompted several forthcoming sporting events to either be cancelled, postponed or played behind closed doors.

The Coronavirus has killed thousands of people across 83 countries with sporting events across the globe either postponed entirely or played without any supporters.