Our Aim Is To Beat Elmina Sharks Today - Kotoko’s Habib Mohammed

Defender for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Habib Mohammed has stressed that the club will go all out for a win against Elmina Sharks today when they host them at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will welcome the Sharks to the capital later tonight in a Match Week 14 fixture of this season’s Ghana Premier League to seek for 3 points which will better their positions on the league table.

In an interview on the Kotoko Express App, center-back Habib Mohammed says the team will approach the match with the mentality of defeating the opponent.

“Our mentality is to win every game so we are not relaxing and we will not stay complacent. The idea remains to win every game. We go into this match with the same mentality because it is a must-win.

“Apart from that, we will not be going in for anything else. Our idea is to win every game of possible”, the highly-rated defender said.

The encounter between Asante Kotoko and Elmina Sharks has been scheduled to kick-off at 19:00GMT today.