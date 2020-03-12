REVEALED: Why Dr Kweku Frimpong Resigned As Ashgold President

The President of AshantiGold Soccer Club, Dr Kweku Frimpong has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

His decision comes after he was chased by the supporters of the club after they lost to Bechem United by a lone goal at the Len Clay Stadium on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

Confirming his resignation to Kumasi based FOX FM, Dr Frimpong said, "I am no more the President of Ashanti Gold SC. I have decided to quit the club.

"The supporters are not ready to work with us [club's management]. They don't like our ideologies, so they should manage the team themselves.

"I discussed with my family and they asked me to quit the club because of the unsporting behaviour of the Ashanti Gold SC supporters," he added.

However, Modernghana.com can confirm that there has been a growing rift between Frederick Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer of the club and Dr Kweku Frimpong.

Dr Frimpong has been suspecting Frederick Acheampong, who is also an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association and the Financial Secretary making some decision without his input.

However, supporters of the club have been calling on Dr Frimpong to leave the club since he has not been able to take charge of the club.

Again, the supporters claim that Dr Frimpong does not stay in Obuasi but he always in Kumasi to follow his numerous business firms.

Frederick Acheampong has also accused Dr Frimpong of not seeking for his input in terms of player recruitment.

According to reports, Dr Frimpong signs players and hire coaches with the input of any management member.

Recently, an assistant coach was hired by Dr Frimpong to work with Yussif Sheriff Mambo who is working on an interim basis but was chased out from the training grounds by the supporters of the club.

This is because Coach Mambo lives and stay in Obuasi so the supporters see him as one of their own.

However, the supporters of the have cautioned Frederick Acheampong who is still in charge as the CEO of the club to make a decision between serving the club and constantly living in Accra.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over the Ghana Premier League side in 2018.