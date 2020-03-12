Dr Kweku Frimpong Resigns As AshantiGold SC President

Business mogul, Dr Kweku Frimpong has resigned from his position as the president of AshantiGold SC.

The vociferous football administrator has come under pressure following their home loss to Bechem United in the matchday 14 fixtures at the Len Clay Stadium.

Dr. Frimpong was chased out by the fans of Ashanti Gold SC after their shocking 1-0 defeat to Bechem United in the match-day 14 of the Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

"I am no more the President of Ashanti Gold SC. I have decided to quit the club," Dr Frimpong told Fox FM.

"The supporters are not ready to work with us [club's management]. They don't like our ideologies, so they should manage the team themselves.

"I discussed with my family and they asked me to quit the club because of the unsporting behaviour of the Ashanti Gold SC supporters," he added.

There have been a rift between Dr Kweku Frimpong and the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Frederick Acheampong, who is an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association over the signing of players.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong took over the Ghana Premier League side in 2018.