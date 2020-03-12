ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.03.2020 Football News

Europa League: Samuel Tetteh To Start Against Manchester United

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Europa League: Samuel Tetteh To Start Against Manchester United
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Samuel Tetteh will start for his LASK Linz side on Thursday, March 12, 2020, when they take on Manchester United in the Europe League.

The two clubs after progressing from the Round of 32 of this year’s competition have been paired against each other in the Round of 16.

Due to Tetteh’s impressive display for Linz in the past month, he will be handed a starting role by manager Valérien Ismaël, according to credible footballghana.com sources.

In the first leg of the tie, the Austrian giants have been scheduled to visit England to play against the Red Devils at the Old Trafford.

The attacker will hope to enjoy a good game on the matchday to help his club earn a positive result that will boost their chances of qualifying to the quarter-finals.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

I'll Personally Deal With You When We Leave Office In 2021- ...
10 hours ago

Ghana Records 57 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus— Akufo-Addo
11 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line