Baba Amando Wants Kenpong As Kotoko Chairman

Former Ghanaian International, Baba Armando, has disclosed that he would wish for business mogul Kennedy Agyapong popularly called Kenpong to one-day take up the role as chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko because of how he handled issues when he was at the club.

Baba Armando who was impressed with the display of leadership characteristics by the businessman said he will be great at handling the affairs of the team like past individuals who held the position like Herbert Mensah.

Mr. Agyapong served as a board and management member of Kotoko under Herbert Mensah in 1999 at the same time when Baba Armando was a player with the club.

His reaction comes on the back of comments made by the astute businessman concerning how the team should handle the current contractual issues between the team and Sogne Yacouba. According to Kenpong, the Burkinabe attacker possesses all qualities of a modern-day striker and management must try to reach an agreement in finesse and sensitivity.

Reports in the media indicate that Kotoko has opened fresh talks with the striker to get him to extend his stay with the Kumasi based club after several failed attempts because of the money the player is asking for.

The former Kotoko player has also advised the media to stop portraying the player as stubborn because he does not want to compromise on his demands. According to him, the best footballers in the world are all stubborn and Kotoko should learn something from Real Madrid and the effect of Christiano Ronald’s departure on the performance of the team.

“The media may be speculating figures. For all you know, management may not have met him to discuss the monies but he is been described badly in the media and its bad. The team should learn from Real Madrid the effect of Christiano’s departure from the team.”’ – He said on Max 88.7 FM

He urged management to continue talks with the player and his team. He was optimistic both parties would reach a consensus after careful deliberations.

Source: Saltfmonline.com